George C. Gardiner

George Clinton Gardiner, 98, passed on October 29, 2020 at the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol. Born in South Kingstown on March 18, 1922 to Harry Clinton and Mary Jane (Chapple) Gardiner.
Some knew him as George and some knew him as Clint. Clint Served our Country Honorably in the United States Navy during World War II after which he worked General Service for the Navy as a power station technician at both Quonset Point and Charlestown Rhode Island Naval Air Stations. He retired in 1975 at the age of 53 when the Navy closed both Quonset and Charlestown. He worked various small jobs in South Kingstown. Most notably he would work through the night at the Italian Village on Main Street preparing the vegetables and other foods for the next day. Clint built many black powder rifles and pistols which he enjoyed shooting and he was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his niece, Betty Rocha, and nephews, Norman S. Gardner and Glenn R. Gardner and many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary E. Gardner and her husband Clifford T. Gardner, Sr. and his nephews, Clifford, William, and Franklin Gardner and his nieces, Joyce Gardner Dias and Marilyn Barrington.
Funeral Service will be private. Private burial with military honors will be held at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
