Linda M. Ousterhout, 68, of Narragansett passed away peacefully on Monday, June 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of David E. Ousterhout for 47 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Marie (Petrucci) Rozzero of East Greenwich and the late Richard J. Rozzero.
Linda graduated from Cranston East High School in 1971 and attended the University of Rhode Island.
She worked as an accountant for more than 41 years, most recently working with small businesses helping them thrive.
Linda worked hard with her physicians on how to live with breast cancer as a treatable chronic illness.
A communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Linda served in many capacities over the years including lector, Eucharistic minister, choir and hospitality committee.
Linda was blessed with the ability to talk with, have a laugh and care about anyone she encountered; she treasured these relationships.
Linda and David enjoyed hosting Nico Kohl, a foreign exchange student from Germany in 1996. Two of lifetime dream trips were visiting Nico and his family.
Besides her husband, she leaves her three cherished children, David A. Ousterhout and wife Harriet K. of Concord, NH, Maria M. Lowe and husband Matthew W. of Jamaica Plain, MA and Sebastian J. Giramma of Narragansett; a brother, Richard J. Rozzero, II of Narragansett; and two loving granddaughters Sophia P. and Olivia G. Ousterhout; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Her funeral was held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 8:45am from Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory – South County Chapel with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Her burial was held in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. The family welcomes flowers or a donation in Linda’s memory to the Potter League, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 or the Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
