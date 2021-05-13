Raymond C. Ells, 80, of Margate, FL, formerly of Narragansett, passed away on May 4, 2021. He was the son of the late Alfred P. and Betty (Morgan) Ells. Ray was born in Detroit, MI and immediately followed his father’s World War II station positions around the world living abroad until finally settling in Narragansett in 1958.
After graduating from South Kingstown High School, he joined the Narragansett Police Department serving as their K-9 officer. In 1966, Ray joined the Rhode Island State Police retiring after serving 22 years. He was a Charter Member of the former RI State Police F.O.P. Lodge 25, a member of the Hope Lodge F.A.A M. 25 of Wakefield, RI, member of the Palestine Shrine A.N.O.M.O.S. of Cranston, RI,, and a member of the Cocumcussoc Order of the Sword of Bunker Hill. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of B.P.O.E. South Kingstown Lodge #1899, member of the Wickford Club, the Bradford Citizens Club and the I.O.O.B. Golden Rivet Club of Westerly. He was a member of the American Legion Post 157 Margate FL and an Officer in AMVETS and a member of the Moose Lodge Pompano Beach FL.
He leaves his partner, Sonia Reed, his two sons, Michael and his wife Amy of Prudence Island, RI and Robert and his wife Patricia of Weston FL and Wakefield, RI, grandchildren Michael O’Neil, Bethany Olivares, Alexis McGrath, Emma Ells, Tyler Ells and Sydney Ells, great-grandchildren Sophia Olivares and Evelyn McGrath. He is the former husband of Barbara (Eccleston) Ells. He was the father of the late Ronald “Ronnie” Charles Ells.
His graveside service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 am in Elm Grove Cemetery, Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
Donations may be made in Raymond’s name to the Elks Lodge #1899. 60 Belmont Avenue, Wakefield, RI 02879
For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.