Nina M. Kane, 59, of North Kingstown, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Kent Hospital. She was the wife of Kevin A. Kane. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Arleen M. (Delong) Dennison & the late Raymond Conca, Sr. She was the step-daughter of the late George L. Dennison, Jr.
Nina was a 1979 graduate of North Kingstown High School and was employed as an office manager in the medical industry. She was a Communicant of St. Gregory the Great Church. She loved cooking, spending time with her nieces & nephews, and traveling, especially to Disney World.
In addition to her mother, she leaves her loving siblings: Lisa A. McLellan & her husband David of Warwick, Tammy Boucher & her husband Drew of Massachusetts, Raymond Conca, Jr. of Warwick, Maria Conca of Smithfield, & George L. Dennison, III & his wife Peggy of Exeter. She was the sister-in-law of Colleen Singer of Westerly, Michael Kane of Wisconsin, Beth Lantz of Georgia, & Maureen Kane of North Providence. She also leaves many loving nieces & nephews.
Her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gregory the Great Church with burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. # 200, Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
