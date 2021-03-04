Ann Crawford, 82, a longtime resident ‘on the hill’ in Charlestown, died peacefully in her home on March 2, 2021. She was married to William Bishop until he died in August of 2014 while they were still living in Charlestown. Ann was born in Jamestown, NY on June 8, 1938, and after spending her early adult years in New York City, moved to Charlestown RI to be near her brother, the late John Marsh, for Summer Theater at Theater by the Sea. There she met her life partner William “Bish” Bishop and would settle here for the rest of her days. Her eldest brother Bob Marsh would stay in Milwaukee but visited when he was able. Ann was also known by many as Cross Mills’ longtime librarian, bringing a wide diversity of books and culture to this small community.
Ann is survived by her loving sons and daughters in law, Jeffrey and Amy Crawford, Greg Crawford and Kristi Maresco, of South Kingstown, and Gary and Nancy Crawford of Charlestown. She also had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who all loved her very much. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the URI Music Department or The Rhode Island Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.