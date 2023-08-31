Kathleen Goodwin

Kathleen Nye Goodwin passed away peacefully on August 22, 2023.
Kathy was born in 1940 and raised in Kingston, RI close to the University of Rhode Island. She later received a bachelor’s degree from URI and began her career as an educator.
At age 20 she married Richard “Dick” Goodwin and they settled in Wakefield. Kathy loved everything about her home and her life in Wakefield.
In the 1960’s she took great pride in her job as a North Kingstown High School biology teacher and up until her final days, she would share her fond memories about teaching and about her students. Her career gave her life much meaning and purpose. Eventually, she left teaching to pursue another passion - becoming a stay at home Mom and raising her two sons, Glenn and Kyle whom she loved more than anything. During her son’s younger years, Kathy enjoyed spending summers with them at Galilee Beach Club. She was a true homemaker who had a beautiful garden, preserved her own food, and sewed clothes for her family. She was a truly brilliant woman with many talents. She could also tell you anything you ever wanted to know about biology and gardening.
Aside from her love for her family, Kathy loved her horses. She was an exceptional horsewoman as a young woman and thoroughly enjoyed watching her granddaughter, Roxanna ride horses many years later.
Kathy was also a communicant of Wakefield Baptist Church.
She will be deeply missed and remembered most for her passion for animals, her love for teaching biology, her love for her family, and of course, for always entertaining her loved ones with her jokes. She had a wit and intellect about her that no one could match.
She is survived by her sons Glenn Goodwin and his wife Liisa Hallberg, Kyle Goodwin and his wife Lynn and her two grandchildren, Evan and Roxanna Goodwin all of Wakefield, RI.
Visiting hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Animal Rescue League, 506 Curtis Corner Road, Wakefield. For guest book and condolences, avery-stortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.