Eleanor Combs, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of George Combs.
She was a longtime member of the Peekskill Garden Club and Cortlandt Manor Seniors in New York; and a lifetime member of Bill W.
Gardening, opera and ballet were some of the great pleasures of her life.
She leaves behind her three children, Patricia, Mark and Donna and her husband Eric, whom she loved very much.
Her beloved nieces and nephews were a special part of her life, William, David, John, Maureen and Linda. She was able to enjoy the gift of their love through their children, Shelly, Ryan, Ann Marie and Edward.
Her life was touched by many special friends. She will be remembered fondly by all whose lives she touched. She was kind, giving and practical.
Private services were held for Eleanor and George at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
