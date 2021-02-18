John W. Bannister

John William Bannister, 75, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Lisabelle) Bannister and his sons John (Hyeongja) and James (Beth) Bannister. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Born in South Kingstown, the son of Charles A. Bannister and Katherine (Whalen) Bannister. He was predeceased by his siblings Charles Bannister, Katherine Hey, Mary “Betty” Belknap, Cora Adams, Anna Weinreich and Ethel Wolff.
John was drafted during the Vietnam Conflict and spent most of the two years in Germany. John was an avid motorcyclist and loved touring and camping with his wife on their BMW motorcycle. He was a lifetime member of South Kingstown Elks Lodge and devoted many hours of work to the lodge. When he retired from South County Hospital, after 35 years of service, he was only in his 50’s and he took up gardening and grew the best tomatoes in town. He loved cooking, trying out new recipes, watching the latest movies on Netflix and reading. One of his passions was woodworking and he bought and restored old hollow body guitars. He was respected by those who knew him and loved by many.
Services will be private. For guest book and condolences,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.