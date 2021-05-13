Carmen J. Baker

Carmen Joanne Baker, 94, died peacefully with family by her side on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021. Born in Augusta, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Josephine P. and Allison C. Treen.
Joanne married James F. Baker on June 21, 1947. They settled in Wickford’s Poplar Point neighborhood where they raised their 10 children. Throughout her life, Joanne gave graciously and freely of herself. Above all, she will be remembered for her unconditional acceptance and kindness – no matter the circumstance.
In her quiet, unassuming way, Joanne leaves a long legacy of contribution. After she and Jim raised their own children, they opened up their home to nearly thirty newborn foster babies awaiting adoption. Later in life, Joanne volunteered at South County Hospital where she provided comfort to those visiting the coffee shop. She also made contributions to science in both life and death, participating in the decades-long Women’s Health Initiative study and posthumously gifting her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.
Joanne enjoyed knitting, sewing, and keeping active – The Jack LaLanne Show was a particular favorite! She was an early adopter of countless sustainable practices, always eager to reuse, recycle, and compost. Joanne was famous for preparing the special barbecue sauce to serve 200 at the annual Poplar Point chicken barbeque. She holds the distinction of the longest-lived Poplar Point resident from the revered Greatest Generation.
Joanne is survived by nine of her children: Carol Baker Libby of York, ME, James F. III of Exeter, Timothy E. of Jamestown, Michael L. of North Kingstown, Pamela B. Shepard of North Kingstown, Kim Baker Pigoga of North Kingstown, Lori F. Kriss of Tarpon Springs, FL, Suzanne C. Tift of North Kingstown, and Nancy C. Baker of Ashaway. She was the proud Nana of fifteen and Great/Super-Nana of fourteen, with three more great-grandchildren due in the coming months. She is predeceased by her husband, James F. Baker; son, Peter A. Baker; and sister, Pauline N. Capaldi.
The family extends a special thank you to The Seasons assisted living staff for their kindness and care during her six years of residence there.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Joanne’s memory to Brain Injury Association of RI (www.biari.org), Children’s Friend (www.cfsri.org), or South County Hospital (www.southcountyhealth.org).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass in St. Mark Church, 60 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 am. Her burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Face coverings are required and church seating is limited.
A live-streaming of the Mass will take place on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10 am, and may be found on the St. Mark Church YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFGi5t3Z3V_p3Lqh1hETGqQ
Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
