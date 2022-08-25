Kathleen Ferreira Reddy, 55, passed on August 16, peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was the beloved mother of Kara Reddy (Meneses) and Connor Reddy. Kathleen was the daughter of the late Raymond Ferreira and the late Marguerite Ferreira of Cranston, Rhode Island. Kathleen fought a long and courageous battle of colorectal cancer. Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and her family. But, above all, she felt her most important vocation in life was raising and spending time with her children.
She was a devoted mother to her daughter Kara Reddy (Marcio Meneses) and her son, Connor Reddy. Kathleen is survived by her best friend and father of her children, Dennis Reddy of Cranston, Rhode Island.
Kathleen is also survived by her siblings, Marguerite Ferreira of Chelsea, Massachusetts; Elizabeth Falvo (Steven Falvo) of Johnston, Rhode Island; Raymond Ferreira of Pawtucket, Rhode Island and Michael Ferreira of Warwick, Rhode Island.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 26 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, 1525 Cranston Street in Cranston, RI. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery.
Relatives & friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Route 5, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
