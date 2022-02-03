Shirley A. Eastham, 84, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Thomas and Annie (Bramley) Eastham.
Shirley was employed by IBM in Boston and retired as manager after 25 years. A resident of Narragansett since 1978, Shirley was very engaged with her town. She was the President of the Narragansett Historical Society for 10 years, and active in the Narragansett Towers Committee and the Narragansett Windmill Building Committee. Shirley was also the event coordinator for Kinney Bungalow for many years, and volunteered for the United Way. She enjoyed gardening, and was very involved in book clubs and writing groups.
Shirley was the loving sister of Joan A. Maloney, and the late Thomas Eastham. She is also survived by three nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation was held Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home in North Kingstown. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Christ the King Church in Kingston, with burial taking place at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston. The Mass may be found on the parish YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristtheKingChurch/featured
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Narragansett Historical Society Building Fund, P.O. Box 418 Narragansett, RI 02882, or to a charity of your choice.
