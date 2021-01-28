Prentice K. Stout of Wakefield, RI died peacefully on January 11th at South County Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on January 10, 1933 and was 88 years old. Prentice was the devoted husband of 65 years to Margaret R. Stout (Patty) and father of two sons, Christopher K. Stout of Darien, CT, and Timothy M. Stout of Burlington, VT. He adored his sons, their wives, Lisa and Nan, and his grandchildren, Alison Stout, Emily Stout, Eliza Yashari, and Charlie Stout. A graduate of The Ransom School in Cocoa Beach, FL and Denison University in 1956, Prentice received a master’s degree in Marine Science from Wesleyan University. A teacher of biology at Hotchkiss School and Far Hills Country Day School, he joined the Marine Advisory Service at URI as a Marine Education Specialist serving as a liaison between public and private schools for twenty years. In his retirement he continued to teach at Rocky Hill School and Prout School, created summer programs, started and ran a marine biology program called SeaQuest at Camp Fuller in Wakefield. He inspired countless students old and young with his many field trips and his numerous lectures for OLLI, the lifelong learning program at URI. In 2000, Prentice was awarded the Distinguished Naturalist Award from the Rhode Island Natural History Survey.
A worldwide traveler with his wife Patty, he led groups to the Galapagos, Turkey, Egypt, and Antarctica. His travels enhanced his photography, and his Nikon was always close at hand. An avid ornithologist and marine scientist, his enthusiasm was infectious, especially for his beloved horseshoe crabs. He is also the author of two books about Rhode Island’s natural history, Land of Fires and A Place of Quiet Waters. A man of great curiosity, wit and charm, he was greatly loved by his whole family. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Kingston Congregational Church at 2610 Kingstown Rd, Kingston, RI, 02881, Jonnycake Center for Hope at 1231 Kingstown Rd, Peacedale, RI 02879, or Project Puffin, Audubon at 11 Audubon Rd, Bremen, ME 04551. www.monahandrabblesherman.com.
