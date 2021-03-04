Susan M. Owens

Susan Mary Owens, 65 of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Yale Medical Center in New Haven, Connecticut after a valiant battle with cancer.
Sue was born in Providence, RI to the late Albert and Geraldine (Maurer) Owens. She is survived by 4 brothers Robert (Jennie) Owens of Madison, CT, John (Jan) Owens of Racine, WI, Thomas (Denise) Owens and Andrew (Toni) Owens of South Kingstown, RI, 6 nieces and nephews and 14 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother William Owens.
Sue graduated from South Kingstown High School and attended RI Junior College where she pursued a career in fashion and retail. Working in Maine then Connecticut, she moved back to South Kingstown to manage The Weathervane clothing store at the Wakefield Mall. After The Weathervane closed, Sue owned and operated the popular Appetites Coffee and Sandwich Shop on Robinson Street in Wakefield. She closed Appetites in 2006, called herself “retired” but continued to work as a bookkeeper for several local businesses as a way to keep busy. She loved to travel, enjoyed knitting and could not wait for spring training to begin so she could watch her beloved Red Sox. Lately, Sue had been toying with the idea of becoming a Dodgers (gasp) fan to support her Mookie! Her favorite memories were made with her grand-nephew Levi, Sunday dinners with brother Tom and sister-in-law Denise and going on adventures with friends Ellenann, Jim, Joan and Roberta. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Sue’s memory. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
