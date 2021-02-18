Penelope A. C. Stitt, 91, of Mitchellville, Maryland died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was the wife of the late Robert S. Stitt, an attorney in New York and the daughter of the late Roderick A. and Ruth Vaughn Cruden.
Formerly of East Greenwich, RI, she grew up on the family farm at Greene’s Corners and attended the Frenchtown Elementary School. Subsequently, she graduated from the Lincoln School in Providence.
Mrs. Stitt was a graduate of Wellesley College. She was employed as an editor in Exxon’s marketing division and also wrote for the local newspaper in Pelham, NY. Her volunteer efforts included Braille transcription, church office work and managing a local non-profit clothing exchange. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in New Rochelle, NY and the First Baptist Church in East Greenwich, RI. An avid gardener, Mrs. Stitt was a member of the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society as well as the East Greenwich Historical Society. Throughout her life, she loved nature and was an avid bird-watcher.
She leaves her loving children, Roderick D. Stitt and his wife Rosemary of East Greenwich, and Stephanie Fitzpatrick and her husband Dirk of Takoma Park, Maryland. She was the cherished grandmother of James and Elizabeth Stitt of East Greenwich, and Alexandra and Robert Fitzpatrick of Takoma Park.
A graveside service for family will be held at the Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown, with a memorial service to be arranged this spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in her memory to UNICEF.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, RI. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
