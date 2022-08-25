Henry C. Matteson, 85, of Wakefield, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Joan A. (Girouard) Matteson for 32 years. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Henry C. Matteson, Sr. and Dorothy E. Matteson.
Henry was a custodian for the South Kingstown Police Department for many years before retiring. He was also a former member of the Peace Dale Fire Department. He enjoyed playing pool and corn hole at the Worden’s Pond Club House.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Kim Laurent of Charlestown, Wayne Matteson of Westerly and Joseph Matteson; his step-children, Cheryl A. Sweet-Longa of Westerly, Cynthia Marie Shoemate of Maine, Diane Burgess of Westerly and Joan A. Skuce of Wakefield; step-grandchildren, Nathaniel Stacey, Steven Burgess, Nicholas Burgess, Erica Pettengill, Jessica Shoemate and Phillip Longa; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the step-father of the late John Sweet.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 25 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
