Helen A. Reid, 92, of Saunderstown, died February 12, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was born in Providence, RI, December 11, 1928 to William M. and Louise (Reynolds) Bradner. A graduate of Classical High School (1946), she went to Wellesley College (BA, 1950, majoring in Classics). She married Richard (Dick) Reid 1950 in St. Paul’s Church, Wickford, RI, and they raised three children: Richard Murray Reid (Cindy), Davidson, NC; Elizabeth Bradner Kryder-Reid (Thomas), Indianapolis, IN; and Helen Reid Jordan, Huntersville, NC. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren.
In the early years of their marriage, Helen taught elementary and middle school, while Dick pursued his advanced degrees. When they moved to Alexandria, Virginia in 1958, she devoted her time to her family, serving her church and community, and supporting Dick’s roles at Virginia Theological Seminary (VTS) in, particularly in his years as Dean and including filling in to teach his Greek classes on occasion. She was instrumental in the growth of the Alexandria Symphony, serving as board president and helping to establish theSymphony Orchestra League of Alexandria (SOLA), contributions that were recognized by the City of Alexandria with a “Salute to Women” award in 1993. She served on the vestry of Immanuel Church-on-the-Hill, was an officer for the Washington Wellesley Club, and volunteered for multiple charitable organizations. Ever curious, she investigated the history of VTS houses as a lens into the social history of the community and published Search for the Invisible: the Houses at Virginia Seminary and the Families who Lived in Them(1994, rev. 2002).
After retiring with Dick to RI in 1994, she continued to be active in the community, serving as President of the North Kingstown Women’s Club and on the Old Narragansett Church committee at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Following Dick’s death in 2014, she remained in the house they had built together, treasuring her independence, her beloved Plum Beach, and time with family.
Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held this summer at St. Paul’s Church, Wickford. She will be buried at Virginia Theological Seminary. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to St. Paul’s, the North Kingstown Food Pantry, or Virginia Theological Seminary.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
For online messages of condolence, visit www.Cranston
