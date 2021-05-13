Jane C. Ferraro, 80, of Narragansett, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was the beloved life partner of David A. Mitchell. Born in Wakefield, she was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Frances (Hurlbert) Ferraro.
Jane lived a beautiful and full life. She was loving, kind and faithful. She never carried hate or spoke a bad word about anyone she met. Jane had many hobbies in life including traveling, sewing, arranging and growing flowers, watching the birds, driving along country back roads and sitting by the Narragansett seawall. She also spent her younger years working for her father’s store, Jerry’s Hardware. Jane was a devoted mother and lived for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her life partner David A. Mitchell; her children, Dawn Marie Myers, and Eric Myers and his wife Heather; her grandchildren, Delilah Fournier, Lily and Sasha Bosack; her siblings, Carol Cuoco, Robert Ferraro and his wife Linda, Deborah Ferraro-Beaumont and her husband John. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Philip Ferraro.
A Requiem Eucharist was celebrated on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 am in St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, 72 Central St., Narragansett. Burial was held at St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Visiting hours were held on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 4-7 pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. For guestbook and condolences, please visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
