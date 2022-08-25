Thomas V. Waters, 89, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on Saturday, August 20 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Shirley J. (Pitcher) Waters for 66 years. Born in Newport, he was a son of the late Thomas Waters and Mildred E. (Sherman) Waters.
Mr. Waters proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired from the Army as Chief Warrant Officer Second Class. He also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving daughters: Ella M. Sherman and her husband Steven of North Kingstown, Dr. Toni A. Waters of Massachusetts, Terry L. Gibbons and her husband John of North Kingstown, Paula J. Waters of Aynor, SC, and Vivian A. Waters of Salem, CT. Cherished grandfather of Jacqueline M. Sesin (Aaron), Michael A. Henry, Jr. (Michelle), Thomas P. Henry (Alicia), Steven O. Sherman, Jr. (Christine), John V. Gibbons, IV, Philip A. Sherman (Abby), Katie E. Gibbons, Amiee L. Sherman, Thomas V. “Gibby” Gibbons, Shannon E. Urso (Nate), Jillian F. Magee, and great-grandfather of Ella, Harper, Jayden, Landon, Thomas, Liam, Michael III, Harris, Declan, and Kaitlyn. He was the brother of Eileen Sequira of Virginia and the late Orville “Bud” Dowler, Elizabeth “Betty” Corr, and Eugenia Dalicandro.
His Committal Service with Military Honors will be held Monday, August 29 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Relatives & friends are invited and asked to assemble at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery Administration Building Parking Lot at 10:45 a.m. prior.
Calling Hours will be held Sunday from 2-5 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Of Wickford, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford, RI 02852 will be appreciated. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com
