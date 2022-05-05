Gertrude M. C. Smith

Gertrude “Trudy” M. C. Smith, 83, of Charlestown passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at home. She was the loving wife of Robert D. Smith for 64 years. Born in Narragansett, she was the daughter of the late former Police Chief, NPD, Elmer Crossley and Nannie (Carter) Crossley.
In earlier years Trudy worked at Industrial National Bank in Wakefield. Shortly after they married, Trudy left the bank to help Bob run their business. She worked running the books for the business as well as anything Bob may have needed including but not limited to helping as a deck hand scalloping, fishing and eeling. A treasured memory was when Bob went hunting one weekend Trudy hauled all the eel traps and caught 400 pounds of eels by herself.
Another love of Trudy’s life was their black lab, Sparkles. She was a faithful companion. Trudy was an incredibly talented artist and master gardener. Bob and Trudy were on the national ski patrol together and during this time she also taught skiing for 10 years. They loved traveling together and one year enjoyed a six-week trip to Alaska. She traveled around the country with Bob for nine years while he worked on the New England Fisheries Council. Trudy was a Rainbow Girl and member of the Order of Eastern Star. In their later years, Bob and Trudy would spend winters in Cudjoe Key, Florida.
Trudy will be remembered by all as a beautiful person inside and out. She will be missed by her family, friends and especially her loving husband.
Trudy was the sister of the late Alberta “Slim” Hindle and aunt of Nancy and Robert Hindle.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, located at 88 Columbia St. in Wakefield. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to Pt. Judith Fisherman’s Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 386, Narragansett, RI, 02882. For guest book and condolences, please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
