Patricia J. Tanona

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, Patricia (Pat) Jill Tanona, 75, of South Kingstown, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Chicago, IL, Pat was the daughter of the late Leo and Virginia (Ryan) Kavanaugh. She was the loving wife for 53 wonderful years of Daniel F. Tanona.
Pat grew up on the South Side of Chicago and graduated from Chicago State University in 1968. She taught middle school math for over 30 years, beginning her teaching career in Evergreen Park, IL, continuing her career in Marlboro, MA after taking time to start a family. She was a passionate teacher who loved teaching students at the middle-school age, especially 7th grade. She had many hobbies, including sewing, quilt making, and most notably basket weaving. Her baskets were intricate and will be cherished for years by her family.
Dan and Pat were avid travelers. They made lifelong friends on their travels and traveled regularly after retirement to such places as Spain, Russia, Poland and her favorite, Italy. Her most prized souvenir was a tile liberated from a street in Lisbon, Portugal. Pat and Dan spent many years involved in Revolutionary War period activities with their beloved Sudbury Militia. These activities brought them to their favorite restaurant, the Wayside Inn in Sudbury Massachusetts, where they spent many evenings with family and friends, including the continued tradition of family Christmas dinner each year. After retirement, Pat and Dan moved permanently to the beach house they designed in Green Hill Beach, RI. They spent many years there together, creating cherished beach memories with their grandchildren, and building many friendships. She loved her neighborhood and community, and served as the Green Hill Civic Association Treasurer for 8 years.
Pat made the most of her time after her diagnosis, spending lots of time with her grandchildren, attending their extracurricular activities, and checking off bucket list items such as parasailing and getting a tattoo. Their Green Hill friends were very supportive during Pat’s illness, making sure they were well-fed and helping take her to doctor’s appointments and treatments. The family will forever be thankful for their help and support.
Besides her husband, Pat is survived by her son Scott Tanona and his wife Kathleen of Manhattan, KS; her daughter Karin Hammond and her husband Daniel of North Attleboro, MA; her grandchildren Maeve, Ronan, Rosheen, Molly, and Jack; and her sister Debra Voves. She was predeceased by her sister Judith Badger.
Calling hours will be on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 3-5pm at Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, RI, 02879; followed by a prayer service at 5pm. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Pancreatic Cancer Action Network; or HopeHealth Hospice.
For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
