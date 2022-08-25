James J. Corcoran III, 92, of Matunuck passed away Saturday August 20, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late James J. and Prudence (Magil) Corcoran. He was the loving husband for 26 years of Marsha D. (Huttler) Corcoran and the late Marie Corcoran.
Mr. Corcoran was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He received his bachelors in economics from St. John’s University, Long Island, NY. Mr. Corcoran was an insurance executive for Metlife for 22 years before retiring in 1996.
Besides his beloved wife he leaves his loving children, Alison Ruscito and her husband Raymond of West Greenwich and grandson, Jesse R. Ruscito, son, James Corcoran IV of NC, step-daughter, Lauren Ascher of FL and grandson, Jacob Ascher, step-son, David Silver. He was the brother of the late Joan Rossi. He is also survived by two nieces and two nephews.
James led a busy and full life as an avid reader and world traveler and tended to his yard and garden. He enjoyed barbecuing for his family on Sundays. James and Marsha took their daily walks on Blackberry Hill, and he had many friends locally and in Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. in St. Romuald Chapel, 61 Atlantic Ave, Matunuck. Burial will be in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. Flowers respectfully omitted, donations can be made to Saint Francis Church, 114 High Street Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.