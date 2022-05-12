Clare McKee passed away at home on May 7, 2022. She was born May 1, 1973, the daughter of Gene and Pat McKee. Clare is survived by her parents and four siblings: Matthew McKee, his wife Melissa (Danchik) and their two children, Emily and Adeline; Ellen and her husband Michael Staebler, and their four children, Jack, Julia, Aidan, and Kathryn; Sean McKee and his wife Stacy (Pevzner) and Kate (Kiki) McKee.
Clare graduated from Narragansett High School in 1994. Upon graduation she became involved in a series of volunteer activities to include the First Step Day Care Center, the McGrath Courthouse, the Narragansett Times and for 23 years, the Peace Dale School Art Department under the guidance of Coach Carole Costanza.
An excellent athlete, she participated — since its inception — in the Rhode Island Special Olympics. Her particular skills were swimming and running. Winters found her at Yawgoo Valley and — as a member of the Sting Rays ski team — joined Coach Jeff on his yearly trips to New Hampshire for state competitions.
Socially, music and dancing were major pleasures in her life especially songs from the 80’s. Clare never met a song she couldn’t dance to or a lyric, once learned, ever forgotten.
Clare was the star of our family. She never complained and in her own way was tough as nails, quite able to handle the good-natured tease of her siblings.
So, Clare bear, you are well loved, forever in our memories. Thank you for coming into our lives. We are better people for having known you.
Goodbye for now, one day we’ll catch up.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Christ The King Church. Calling hours will held Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield.
In lieu of Flowers a donation can be made to Christ the King Food Pantry, 180 North Rd, Kingston, RI 02881; HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904 or RI Food Bank, 104 Hay St. West Warwick, RI 02893.
Our gratitude to Russell Corcoran MD, Katrina Fleishmann RN and the entire South team for their loving care of our dear Clare.
