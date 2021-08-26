Joel A. Dain, 89, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Brookdale South Bay. Joel was the beloved husband of Eleanor (Horowitz) Dain for 64 years. Born in Bronx, New York City, he was the oldest son of the late Charles and Beatrice (Pollack) Dain. Resident of Kingston since 1962, Dr. Dain was Professor of Biochemistry at URI until his retirement in 2015, after which he continued working as an emeritus professor until his death. Joel was known for his influential research on Tay-Sachs and other diseases and his caring and dedicated mentoring of numerous graduate students and post docs.
Caring and playful father of Peter J. Dain and his wife, Deborah Blicher, of Sudbury, MA, Jonathan L. Dain and his wife, Karen Kainer, of Gainesville, FL, and Leonard E. Dain and his wife, Ivetia Paniagua, of Seattle, WA. Joel was the dear brother of Martin Dain of Sun City, FL and was the loving and mischievous grandfather of Rebekah, Beatrice, Kristina, Max, Joshua, and Isabel.
Graveside services are open to the public and will be held Tuesday at 12:00 noon in New Fernwood Cemetery, 3102 Kingstown Rd., Kingston. Due to the age and health of those attending, we ask that mourners please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joel’s memory may be made to the organizations listed on the Shalom Memorial Chapel website (http://www.shalommemorialchapel.com/). For Zoom link and online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
