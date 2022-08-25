George H. Ward

George Harold Ward, 84, of North Kingstown, passed away Monday August 22, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Joan (Perry) Ward, with whom he would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on September 5th.
Born August 30, 1937 in Mount Kisco, NY, he was the son of the late John H. Ward, Jr. and Gertrude M. (Fitzgerald) Ward.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the V.F.W., the American Legion and the Wickford Club.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son John A. Ward of Warwick, his daughter Perri A. Ward of North Kingstown, his granddaughter Haleigh J. Ward, his brother Richard “Tav” Tavernelli & his wife Tomi of Plymouth, Massachusetts and his sister-in-law Margaret Ward.
He was predeceased by his two older brothers John (Jackie) Ward and Gerald T. Ward.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, August 27 at 9 a.m. from the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd, North Kingstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown at 10 a.m. A private burial with military honors will take place on Tuesday, August 30 at the RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Visiting Hours are Friday, August 26 from 4-7 p.m. Kindly visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
