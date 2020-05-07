Bruce C. McCullough, 70, of West Warwick, formerly of Narragansett, died Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Wakefield, he was the son of the late Norman G. and Mary (Arundel) McCullough. He attended Narragansett schools and South Kingstown High School.
Mr. McCullough worked for the Narragansett School system driving buses. He still remembered his routes and the children that he picked up to take to school. He also worked for the Narragansett Police Department starting as a reserve and then becoming a dispatcher in 1978. You would often see him helping the Narragansett Fire Department test their alarm system around Narragansett. He retired from both jobs after nearly 30 years of public service. After retirement, he worked for RJ Carbone Floral Distributors making deliveries throughout all of New England. In addition to all of the jobs, he loved to plow snow, helping homeowners and businesses alike to dig out from various storms.
In 1999, Mr. McCullough suffered a stroke that left him incapacitated, He fought a brave battle to live his life to the best ability that he could. Bruce was an avid NASCAR fan as well as a fan of the New England Patriots, New York Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and the Boston and Providence Bruins. He often attended Providence Bruins games with his daughter, Susan.
Mr. McCullough leaves behind his daughter, Susan McCullough, her husband, Brian, and two granddaughters, Samantha and Trisha, all of Exeter, Rhode Island and a daughter, Jennifer A. Cavallaro. He is survived by his sister, Meridith Reinhart, her husband, Thomas, of Allouez, Wisconsin; his nephews Max (Keri), Ben, of Seattle, Washington, Sam (Jennifer) of Snow Hill, Maryland and great-nephews Myles, Mitchell, Wren and great niece, Riley; his sister-in-law, Lee Anne McCullough and nephew Jonathan McCullough of Wakefield, Rhode Island. Bruce also leaves behind his companion of many years, Donna Brewer and her children, Diandra Laspee of Warwick, Rhode Island and Jared Laspee of Cape May, New Jersey.
Besides his parents, Mr. McCullough is predeceased by his brothers, Norman G. McCullough, Jr., Thomas W. McCullough and a nephew, Kyle C. McCullough.
Bruce will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 Virus.
