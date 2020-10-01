Bruce D. Fanning, 72 of South Kingstown, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Howard and Yvonne (Morin) Fanning. Bruce worked at Electric Boat as a welder for several years and then as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, painting and coin collecting. Bruce was an avid NASCAR and New England Patriots fan. He was a United States Army Vietnam veteran and a member of the South Kingstown Elks BPOE Post 1899 and VFW Post 916. He leaves a son, Scott Fanning; a daughter Kelly Fanning; five grandchildren; a sister Deanna Shea and brother Barry Fanning. He was the brother of the late Wayne and Dana Fanning. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-6 pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. COVID protocol will be observed. Burial with military honors will be private at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
