Francis J. Day passed away March 4, 2023.
Son of the late Lt. (PFD-Ret) Frank J. and Barbara F. (Hoey) Day. Survived by his sisters Maureen (Raymond) Lemieux, Jennifer (Michael) Marran, of Wakefield, and Mary (Paul) Grieco of Attleboro; brothers Peter (PFD-Ret) (Marilyn) Day, of Cranston, and Stephen (PFD-Ret) Day; and sister-in-law Cindy Day, of Providence. He predeceased by brothers (PFD) Michael J. and (PFD) Timothy J. Day. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ The King Church at 180 Old North Road, Kingston, RI 02881.
For the complete obituary, please visit averystorti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.