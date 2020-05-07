Bill Nichols

Bill “Nick” Nichols, 88, of South Kingstown, died unexpectedly at South County Hospital on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He would have turned 89 on May 16, 2020. Bill was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Levition Manufacturing after working there his entire career.
Bill leaves behind his beloved daughter, Patti Collinson and Richard and his two granddaughters, Cassie and Jessica Collinson whom he was so proud of. He was the brother of Catherine “Kay” Atkinson, the late James Nichols, Maureen Scanlon, Anne Garlock, and Margaret Toole. As well as many nieces and nephews.
Bill loved being on the bay in his quahaug skiff, working the water. He was a talented craftsman and gifted artist. He most enjoyed spending time with Patti and his beloved cat Penny. He will be missed dearly by Patti, Richard, Jess, and Cassie.
He spent the last few years puttering around the house and creating art. He had a quiet sense of humor and loved to talk about growing up in Longmeadow with his large family. He often said he was grateful for everyday after his 60th birthday because he outlived the family history of heart disease. Go rest high on that mountain dad and together with mom watch over us with a guiding light.
A funeral service will be live streamed on Avery-Storti Funeral Home’s Facebook page on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the South Kingstown Animal Shelter, 132 Asa Pond Rd, Wakefield, RI, 02879 or Cause for Paws of NC, INC, PO BOX 27704, Raleigh, NC 27611. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
