Mary P. Broome, RPH, of Wakefield, and formerly of Providence and Barrington, passed away Monday. She was the wife of the late Charles S. Broome, Jr.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Margaret (Daly) McCrudden.
She was an Alumnus of the Rhode Island College of Pharmacy and was a member of the World Affairs at Brown University, and the Hope Club.
She is survived by a daughter Jennifer A. Simeone of Narragansett, Timothy A. Broome of Florida, and Jonathan S. Broome of West Kingston, a brother Cornelius B. McCrudden, RPH of Old Saybrook, CT; seven grandchildren Jason Simeone of Winchester, MA, Michael Simeone of North Kingstown, Christopher Simeone of Washington, DC, Margaret (Broome) Northup of North Kingstown, Haley Broome of West Kingston, Mary Broome of Niantic, CT, and Charlotte Broome of West Kingston; and four great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Stephen C. Broome and sister of the late Marguerite McKay, Elizabeth Schofield, Kathleen Coyle, and Bernadine Furfey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Saturday at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and burial will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
