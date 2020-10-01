Jeremy Stefano, 47, of South Kingstown, passed away on September 16, 2020. He was the son of Margaret McGovern and the late Thomas Stefano. Jeremy was a long time commercial fisherman prior to doing construction work in recent years.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his long time partner Tara Church, his sister Michaela Stefano and her children, Thomas and Joseph Galliano and Virginia Farrell as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private celebration of Jeremy’s life will take place at a later date.
Donations to the Galilee Mission/Captain Tom House, 268 Kingstown Rd., Narragansett, RI 02882 would be appreciated.
