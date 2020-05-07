Kevin A. Clarke

Kevin Andrew Clarke, 51, of Saunderstown, RI passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Kevin was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. He was extremely hard-working, loyal, and was always the first to offer help to others in need. Kevin achieved the rank of Eagle Scout while in high school, and his Eagle Scout project was to improve the grounds of an assisted living facility, a great example of his character. Kevin was also a great friend to so many people with whom he connected over the years dating back to Simsbury High School (CT) and Siena College. Kevin enjoyed watching the NY Yankees and NY Giants despite his residence in New England, he enjoyed his family’s dog, an Australian Shepherd named “Jersey”, but most of all he enjoyed his family.
Kevin was born April 11, 1969 in White Plains, NY, lived in West Simsbury, CT for many of his school-age years, before moving to Sparta, NJ where he would eventually meet his future wife, Lenore. Lenore and Kevin built their life and family while living in Bloomingdale and Pompton Lakes, NJ before relocating to Rhode Island. Kevin received a Bachelor’s Degree from Siena College in 1991 and an advanced certification from St. Joseph’s University Haub School of Business in 1999. After college, Kevin worked first with The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co (A&P Supermarkets) for twenty years and more recently with United Natural Foods (UNFI) in Providence, RI for more than eight years where he was the Senior Vice President of Information Technology.
He is survived by his dedicated and loving wife of 26 years, Lenore, and their two beautiful children, Brittanie and Timothy; ever-loving parents, William and Susan Clarke of Dagsboro, DE; loving mother and father-in-law, Teresa and Rich Hammler of Andover, NJ; sister, Susan Duggan and her spouse, Jim; brothers, Dennis Clarke, William Clarke, George Clarke and his spouse, Jessica; brother-in-law Rich Hammler and his spouse, Katie; 13 nieces and nephews and a multitude of cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Teresa F. N. Hammler.
During the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home on Friday, May 8, 2020 with a future celebration of Kevin’s life at a date and location yet to be determined.
A live streaming of his funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 8, 2020 and may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QuinnFuneralHomes/live/
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital www.yalecancercenter.org/gifts/, the Lovemark Foundation www.thelovemarkfoundation.com or the National Brain Tumor Society www.braintumor.org would be appreciated.
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
