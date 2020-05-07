Stuart A. Sherman Jr., 87 of Perryville, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Grace (Russell) Sherman. Born in South Kingstown, he was a son of the late Stuart A. Sherman Sr. and Mary (Brown) Sherman.
Mr. Sherman was co-owner with his brother David of Pitcher’s Garage in Perryville for thirty seven years before retiring. He served honorably in the U S Army during the Korean War. He was a board member of the Pettaquamscutt Credit Union, a member of RI Antique Tractor Club, and President the Perryville Cemetery Association.
He was the father of Duane Sherman, Lisa Babcock and her husband Stephen McDermott; brother of David Sherman and his wife Claire all of Wakefield and the late Claire Pitcher; grandfather of Samuel Babcock and the late Matthew Babcock.
A private graveside service will be held at Perryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Perryville Cemetery Association, 330 Metaterraine Ave, Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
