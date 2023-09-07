James M. Schroeter

James Marcus Schroeter (57), of Wakefield, RI passed away on August 31,2023.
James, fondly known as “Mr. Schroeter from Narragansett High School students, “Mark” by friends, “Sgt. Schroeter” by fellow National Guard members, “Uncle Marcus” by his tight pack of nieces & nephews, “Pep Pep” by his granddaughter, and most importantly, “Pops, Pa, and Dad” by his loving and beloved sons, was born to Darlene and Paul Schroeter on September 6, 1965 in Kokomo, IN. He was a legendary teacher, dedicated soldier, engaging uncle, and fun-loving father as the most joyful roles in his life.
James is survived by his two sons, Griffin and Kegan, and their mother, his former wife Molly. Together with Griffin’s wife Michaela, he also is survived by a beautiful granddaughter, Rylee Joy. He was survived by 11 nieces and nephews, including Sarah, Rebekah, Christy, Alex, Meghan, Morgan, and Marissa. He had a very close and special bond with a group of nieces and nephews, Madison, Connor, and Patrick LaCroix, as well as Lilly Hines. In addition to his parents that are living, he is also survived by his siblings and the families of Kevin Schroeter, Kelly Williams, and Greg Schroeter.
James was well recognized for his passion, courage, and vibrance as a teacher. It was one of the greatest joys of his life and he woke up daily wanting to better his students’ lives with a rare and meaningful level of enthusiasm. The very greatest joy of his life came from the love that he had with his sons, Griffin and Kegan, and the many extensive adventures that were shared together including the many summers of fun with their cousins.
All who love him will live with more compassion for those in our communities who suffer in silence. It’s like the late comedian Robin Williams said, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind.”
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages the support for a mental health/wellness room recently approved for students that recognize their need for some additional emotional support at Narragansett High School. Along with the room, a scholarship fund is being established to help support the on-going engagement and support for the room. The “Mr. Schroeter Wellness Scholarship” will provide financial support to Narragansett High School students whose lives have been troubled by mental health. A “Go Fund Me” page has been set up under “mr-schroeter” to bring together donations for the room. gofundme.com/f/mr-schroeter
Services will be held at NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory – SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road, (Rt. 1A), Narragansett on Friday, September 8th with calling hours between 2:30-5pm as well as military honors and a service for “Expressions of Remembrances” beginning at 5:00 pm. If you knew him, then you’ll understand that the family is suggesting that visitors dress in vibrant colors including the option to wear silly socks. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
