Terrence M. Murphy, 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah A. (MacDonald) Murphy for 48 memorable years. Terrence was born on September 14, 1946 in Providence, RI, the son of the late John and Irene Murphy.
Besides his wife, Deborah, he is survived by his son David Murphy of North Kingstown, RI, daughter Jodie Urquhart and her husband, Jeffrey, of Medfield, MA and his grandchildren, Benjamin and Averi Urquhart.
Terrence had been employed with General Cable prior to his career at NYK Logistics in Supply Chain Management.
Terrence brightened this world with his honest humor and overall presence. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, travel and spending time with those he loved. One of his favorite things to do was go cruisin’ in his corvette alongside his goldendoodle, Hazel.
Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, all services will be postponed until further notice. Donations in his memory may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation online at www.amyloidosis.org.
