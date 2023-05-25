Stanley Marvin Barnett, 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2023 at the Roberts Health Center in North Kingstown. He was the beloved husband of the late Judith (Brodkin) Barnett. Born and raised in New York City, NY, he was a son of the late Max and Esther (Braunstein) Barnett.
He attended Stuyvesant High School. It was here that he really strived for academic success that gave him the opportunity to attend Columbia University, where he received his undergraduate degree. During that time, he met the love of his life, Judy, who was a student at Barnard. Together, they moved to Philadelphia and Stanley was able to receive his PhD from the University of Pennsylvania. Stanley and Judy began working with the University of Rhode Island as professors, so they moved to Wakefield and remained there for over 37 years. Stanley spent a lot of time traveling the world and enjoyed working with the underdeveloped countries to reverse the effects of pollution. This inspired him in Rhode Island where he started the University of Rhode Island Center for Pollution Prevention with his graduate students at URI. He was for gender equity in STEM positions, he often pushed his female students towards higher callings and inspired them to push the envelope. He was a Professor in Chemical Engineering at URI, retiring in 2007. During his time as a professor, Stanley made sure to leave a lasting impression on his students, both local and foreign. He often invited and hosted graduate students, or students from afar who could not return home, to celebrate holidays like Thanksgiving with his family. These students often became lifelong friends to Stanley, Judith and their son, Nat.
He is survived by many people who loved and respected him over the years, as a father, brother, grandfather, uncle, mentor, and friend. He was a devoted father of Nathaniel “Nat” Barnett and Alexandra “Lexi” Henshel, both of Wakefield; A dear brother of Sheila Padlipsky, of Pasadena, CA; Loving grandfather of Cordelia “Coco” Barnett, of Wakefield. As well as an uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews from the West Coast.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 22 at Congregation Beth David in Narragansett with a burial at New Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via dana-farber.org/gift , or, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and sent to: Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116, or, Columbia University: Columbia Alumni Center, Attention: Gift Systems, 622 West 113th Street, MC 4524, New York, NY 10025, or, Congregation Beth David, 102 Kingstown Road, Narragansett, RI 02882.
For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
