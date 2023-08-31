Peter A. Taylor, 60, of South Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 17, 2023 after a 3 ½ year battle with stomach cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife of 28 years, Cherie (Bergner) Taylor, and his two sons, A.J. and Matt Taylor.
Born on June 7,1963 in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward F. Taylor Jr. and Joan (Lynch) Taylor. He was the brother of the late Edward F. Taylor III of Rumford, and Michael R. Taylor of Rumford, and the loving nephew of Edward R. Lynch of Rumford, RI. He also leaves behind his two beautiful god-daughters, Zoe and Quinn Bears of Warwick, RI, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pete started his career at Narragansett Electric (National Grid/RI Energy) in the summer of 1985 as a meter reader, became a lineman, worked as a troubleman, and spent the last 18 years as an Overhead Line Supervisor.
Pete was an avid golfer, loved singing and playing guitar, and he loved to bring his family on adventures around New England, with Newport being his favorite destination! If you knew Pete, you were a friend. He could connect with everyone he met, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He had a funny story or anecdote for just about anything and everything! To say he will be sorely missed is truly an understatement.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 10:00am St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Pt. Judith Rd., Narragansett, RI. Burial was at New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston, RI.
Visiting hours were held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 4-7pm, at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield RI.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Peter A. Taylor to support cancer research and patient care for stomach and gastric cancers may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168
Boston, MA 02284. dana-farber.org/gift.
