John K. Henschel, 78, of North Kingstown, RI, died on Oct 18, 2020, after a long battle with multiple illnesses. Born in Augusta, GA, he was the son of Alfred and Marjorie (Kent) Henschel.
John was a mechanical engineer and inveterate tinkerer. A graduate of URI, he began his career in the aviation industry, then later on the steel industry. His engineering skills permeated his entire life; if he couldn’t fix a broken machine, then it probably wasn’t needed to begin with. He loved to tell stories about planes and boats, and was famous in his family for his series of fifth or sixth hand motorboats, all referred to as “The One More Year” and which all required back-up outboard motors to go out in Narragansett Bay.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bonney Henschel of North Kingstown; son Andrew, daughter-in-law Shelly, and grandchildren Brennan and Keira of North Kingstown; daughter Carroll of Oakland, CA; brother Paul of Hartford, CT; and cat Half-Cat of North Kingstown.
Due to Covid safety precautions, a private graveside service was held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.CranstonMurphy.com.
