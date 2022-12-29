Henry E. Eastwood, 94, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on December 25, 2022. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Hoffman) Eastwood. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward Eastwood and Rose (Larossa) Eastwood.
Mr. Eastwood was a sales executive in industrial equipment for many years until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, he leaves his children, Jane Eastwood and Robert Eastwood. Cherished grandfather of Olivia, Mia, Mathew, and Benjamin. He was the brother of the late Norma (Eastwood) Medeiros. He was the uncle of Jack Medeiros.
His funeral and burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
Gifts in his memory to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.