Anthony G. “Tony” Ciccone, 82, of South Kingstown passed away Saturday November 19, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Crawford) Ciccone for 55 years. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Cipirano and Maria (Ruscitto) Ciccone.
Tony worked as the service manager for O’Neill Oil for many years before retiring. He then worked part time for SmithCo. He was the chair of the Board of Wardens for the Union Fire District Town of South Kingstown serving more than 30 years and a life member of South Kingstown Forest Fire Service. Tony also served on the Planning Board for the Town of South Kingstown. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed woodworking, cooking and spending time with his family and grand dog Daisy.
Besides his wife he leaves a son, Anthony W. Ciccone and his wife Stacey; daughters, Nancy J. Ciccone and her husband Erik Gottlieb, Lisa A. Diebold and her husband Peter; grandchildren, Anthony and Olivia Diebold. He was the brother of the late John Ciccone, Paul Ciccone and Theresa Hartman.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, November 23 in St. Francis of Assisi Church in Wakefield. Burial took place at New Fernwood Cemetery in Kingston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Fire District Training Fund, 131 Asa Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
