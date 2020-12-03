Irene K. Smith (Christman), 94, of Wakefield, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Frank W. Smith, Jr. Born in Lemmon, SD, one of 12 children, the daughter of the late John and Katie (Kessler) Christman.
Irene was the co-owner with her husband of Maine’s Shopping Center; a long time member of the Wakefield Baptist Church and a trustee for 5 years; a former member of the Junior Women’s Club of South Kingstown; was employed at Quonset Naval Station from 1945 to 1950; was a partner with her husband at Maine’s I Scream Co. from 1971 to 1986; a member of the Women’s Fire Auxiliary for the Wakefield Fire Department from 1970 to 1983. Born in South Dakota she attended schools in North and South Dakota and her favorite pastime was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Christman Smith, Diane Paulhus, Jill McGuire and Scott Smith; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Her second family and home at Brightview Assisted Living called her “a well-loved Matriarch of a beautiful family who she loved dearly. She had a very cute chuckle as well as being sassy and bold.”
She was fun loving, witty and everyone who knew her became part of her family. Her smile was infectious. She loved reading and playing any kind of card game. She loved her church family and enjoyed hearing her daughters sing in the choir.
Irene loved her New England Patriots with a passion and was a season ticket holder for many years. Irene loved to talk politics and sports with everyone. She was known for her stylish attire and was always on top of the latest fashions.
Irene loved to dance and was even known to dance along with her walker. Her family knows she danced her way to heaven accompanied by the angels.
Irene’s funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wakefield Baptist Church, 236 Main St., Wakefield, RI 02879. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
