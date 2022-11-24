Geraldine Marie Smith (née Streeter) died on November 17, 2022, in hospice care at Westerly Hospital, after a period of brief illness. She was 93.
Geraldine — better known as Geri to friends and family, Mémère and Mimi to her grandchildren, and Gertie to her nieces and nephews — was born on July 30, 1929, to David and Marie Streeter of West Warwick, where she grew up. She graduated from West Warwick High School and had three daughters with her former husband, Harold Smith.
Geri worked for many years as a scheduler in the X-ray department at Rhode Island Hospital. After retiring, she moved from Warwick to South Kingstown to help to raise two of her granddaughters, becoming a beloved adoptive grandmother to many other children in the neighborhood in the process. She was a parishioner of Christ the King Parish in Kingston. Geri will be remembered for her sharp wit and kind heart, her devout Catholic faith, her love of cats, her delicious French-Canadian pork pies at Christmas (served with Heinz chili sauce, never ketchup), and as a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
In death, Geri is reunited with her parents; her three siblings, Maurice, Charlotte and William Streeter; and her eldest daughter, Cynthia Swanson. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Jordan and husband John of Wanaque, NJ, and Maureen Lawton of Narragansett; her son-in-law, Eric Swanson, of South Kingstown; her grandchildren, Matthew Jordan and wife Abbey of Kinnelon, NJ, Michael Jordan and wife Chelsea of Pequannock, NJ, Cassidy Smith and husband Eric of Concord, NH, Lea Aruilio and husband James of Ridgefield, CT, and Savannah Lawton of Narragansett; her great-grandchildren, Eleanor Jordan, Emersyn Jordan, Jackson Jordan and Brooks Aruilio; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home in West Warwick on Saturday, November 26, from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Parish in West Warwick at 11 a.m. and burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Warwick immediately after. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Geri’s memory to the South Kingstown Animal Shelter, by mailing or dropping off cash or checks (made payable to the Town of South Kingstown) to 132 Asa Pond Road, Wakefield, RI 02879.
