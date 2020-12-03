Irene C. Reynolds, 91, passed away on November 21, 2020 at the Scallop Shell Nursing Home in Wakefield. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard; her grandson, Jorge, and her daughter, Evi. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara, her son-in-law, Darrell; grandson, Darrel, II and his wife Kristen; granddaughter, Sandra and her husband Tom. She also has three great-granddaughters, Laura, Cassidy, and Casey as well as one great-grandson, Lukas. She was also the great-great-grandmother of Cassidy’s son, Jaxson.
Her family would like to thank the Elderwood of Scallop Shell where she spent the last few years of her life. All of the people there were so kind and caring and she loved being there. Funeral services will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
