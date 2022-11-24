Nancy Deborah Lieberman, 73, of Wakefield, RI, wife of the late Stephan Howard Lieberman, died peacefully, with her family by her side, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 at Kent Hospital, Warwick, RI, from complications of cancer.
She was born at Doctors Hospital, New York, February 2, 1949, the daughter of artist Frances Joslin Gold and Harold Arthur Gold, DDS, of Wilton, CT.
Raised in Wilton, CT, she attended Wilton High School and graduated from Boston University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She married Stephan Howard Lieberman July 22, 1972, in Wilton, CT.
Nancy is survived by sons David William Schauer Lieberman (and wife Jessica Schauer Lieberman) of Somerville, MA, Scott Jeffrey Lieberman, granddaughter, Cypress Rose Lieberman of Wakefield, sister Susan Gold Purdy (and husband Geoffrey H. Purdy) and niece, Cassandra Heather Purdy of Roxbury, CT.
In 1992 Nancy and Stephan opened Bagelz Bakery in Wakefield, RI (now owned and operated by Scott Lieberman) and a second location on the campus of URI in Kingston, RI. She previously served on the board of Congregation Beth David in Narraganset, RI.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, November 23 at Temple Beth David in Narragansett. Burial followed at the New Fernwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Welcome House of South County or Temple Beth David in her memory. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.