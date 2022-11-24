Guy A. Alves, 59, of Saunderstown, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Born in Anchorage, Alaska, he was the son of the late Frank and Marie (Gochee) Alves.
Guy spent his career in the Carpenters Union, working as a welder and pile driver, among other occupations. He loved spending time with family and friends.
Guy was the loving father of Jennifer Alves (Joseph Simas); beloved grandfather of Emma Staradumsky; brother of Shay Stout, Mark Alves, Kevin Alves and the late Michael Alves. He is also survived by his niece Chelsea Alves, as well as many other cherished nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be private.
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home website www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
