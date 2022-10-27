Timothy S. Philbrick

Timothy Scott Philbrick, 70, formerly of Narragansett, passed away on Monday, October 11th, after nobly enduring a very long illness. He died peacefully, at his home, Sugarloaf Hill, surrounded by loving family.
The son of Deborah (Hunt) and Charles H. Philbrick of Providence, Tim always loved to work with his hands, and after graduating high school became a furniture apprentice for four years to John C. Northup of North Kingstown. He then enrolled as a graduate student at Boston University where he earned a Certificate of Mastery. His work has garnered state and national awards and has been included in the permanent collections of major art museums and private collections. He also designed and built art case pianos for Steinway Piano and exhibited his work for many years at the Peter Joseph Gallery in NYC and Pritam & Eames in East Hampton, NY.
This graceful, kind, and intellectually curious gentleman was an engaging conversationalist with a great sense of humor and irresistible smile. He was an avid reader whose interests ran from ancient history, architecture, music, art, and literature, to johnnycakes and dahlias. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Claudia (McCabe) Philbrick, daughters Sophie Philbrick, her spouse Luther Gerlach, and their daughters Oona and Phoebe Gerlach of Hampton, Connecticut; and Alice Philbrick and her husband David Ashmore, and their son Henry Ashmore of Carlow, Ireland.
He is also survived by his brothers, Steven H. Philbrick, Benjamin H. Philbrick, and Harry L. Philbrick.
He was a long-serving board member of the Providence Athenaeum, South Kingstown Land Trust, and the Museum of Primitive Art & Culture and a member of the Providence Art Club and the Dunes Club. There will be a late spring memorial celebration of his life to be announced at a later date. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
