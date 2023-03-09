Charles Dolecki, 92, of South Kingstown, RI, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023. Charles, known as Chuck, was the beloved husband of Jacqueline Dolecki for 65 years. Born in Passaic, New Jersey, he was the son of Charles and Lillian Dolecki. He graduated from Passaic High School and went on to graduate from Newark College of Engineering where he received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He enrolled in active duty in the Army for 1 year at the age of 18 and remained in the Army Reserve for 4 more years. His livelihood was as a Chemical Engineer in the paper industry but his passion was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather with unwavering support and motivation, always there as a fan and a mentor. He had a love for all sports, particularly football, baseball, golf, and of course, any sports his children and grandchildren were involved in. He always showed up. He was an avid race walker in his retirement years and had many medals to show for it as he was a Masters Race Walker into his early eighties. His hobbies included golf, coin collecting, and a daily crossword puzzle or two.
Besides his wife, Chuck leaves behind his children, Dawn Vitiello and her husband John, Kim Stafford and her husband Scott, Daria St. Angelo, and his brother, Richard Dolecki. He also leaves his 4 grandchildren, Amanda Samarasinghe and her husband Kasun, Cassandra St. Angelo, Jake Stafford, Jack St. Angelo, and his new great grandson, Kai Samarasinghe, born February 24, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 4-6 pm in Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, RI. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 2pm in Avery Storti Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org, as his wife suffers from this debilitating disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.