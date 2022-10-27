Walter G. Potts, Sr., 90, of Exeter, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. Born in Warwick, he was a son of the late Clement Potts, Jr. and Olive E. (Godwin) Potts.
Mr. Potts was employed as the Director of Purchasing and Material Control for over 30 years serving both Quincy Shipbuilding and Electric Boat until his retirement. After that he started his own business creating Lincoln Wood Products, which he ran for over 30 years.
He leaves his loving children: W. George Potts, Jr. of Mystic, CT, Steven C. Potts and his wife Joanne of Jenks, OK, and Janet L. Flaherty of West Warwick. He was the father of the late Thomas C. Potts. He was the cherished Grandfather of Alexandra M. Potts, Steven C. Potts Jr., Patrick O. Flaherty, Melissa J. Mendoza and Katharine A. Flaherty, and six great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Olive G.P. Kimball, Elizabeth E. Potts, and Robert C. Potts.
His Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home of Wickford, located at 140 West Main Street in North Kingstown. Burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery will be private. Calling Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory to the North Kingstown-Exeter Animal Protection League, 500 Stony Lane, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
