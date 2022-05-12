Gladys G. Sherman

Gladys Grace Sherman (Phillips), August 26, 1931 - May 5, 2022, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022, at the age of 90 years old.
Gladys was the loving mother of Steve Sabella and Sharon Toner; “Nana” to Frankie Toner, Michael Toner, Amanda Toner and John Toner; she is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Susan Sabella and son-in-law, Frank Toner, as well as many wonderful friends and fellow quilters.
With “fingers like gold” with fabric, she created Gladys Grace Studio which taught thousands across the country to stencil and incorporate that art into quilting with her “Make it and Take it” sessions at both local and national Quilt Shows. Her appliqué technique was also a trademark of her exquisite heirloom and award-winning quilts.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in the Acotes Hill Cemetery, 1049 Putnam Pike, Chepachet, RI, with a remembrance gathering to follow.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the South County Museum (southcountymuseum.org) or HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care (hopehealthco.org) 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904
Kindly visit the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home online for information and online condolences, www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.