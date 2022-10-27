John K. Chatwin, Sr.

John Knight Chatwin, Sr. 88 of Narragansett passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Born in Providence on January 27, 1934, he was the son of the late Helen C. McNamara. Husband of the late Angela Gladys Hanrahan Chatwin. Proud father of John Knight Chatwin, Jr. of New Jersey, Kelly Corliss of Massachusetts, and Kristen McDonald of Narragansett. He was the brother of the late Jayne Pescia and Thomas McNamara. Jack was the Papa to nine grandchildren and he was famous for teaching them songs, and telling them jokes. He was a supportive grandfather whether he was driving his grandchildren to school everyday or teaching them how to drive, Jack was the type of man you could always count on. Jack’s grandchildren are Jack, Regan, and Camille Chatwin of New Jersey, Craig and Victoria Corliss of Massachusetts, Kelsey McDonald, esq. of Warwick, Patrick McDonald of Providence and Deirdre and Shannon McDonald of Narragansett. Each grandchild was special to Papa in their own ways. Deirdre was his ultimate best friend sharing laughter, friendship bracelets, and a secret handshake. Their relationship was priceless. Jack had many nieces and nephews but none more special than the Fogarty family.
Jack was the hardest working man we ever knew. He was the owner and operator of Knight’s Express Trucking Company for over 30 years. In 1982, he joined Narragansett Electric Company while also working full time for Hasbro Toys. Jack worked over 80 hours per week for over 15 years. Upon Jack’s “retirement” he delivered flowers for FlowerThyme for 20 years. For the last 26 years, Jack has been a part of the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home family, a job that he loved more than anything. Jack was employed at Fagan-Quinn until July 12, 2022, a dedicated worker until the end. Jack was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in 1948, La Salle Academy in 1953, and attended Dean College. Although Jack was a La Salle graduate, he was an avid Hendricken Hawk hockey fan, even sending his son to Hendricken where he graduated in 1982. Having grown up on Huxley Avenue, Jack was also a huge Providence College basketball fan. His passion during the games could be heard by all of his neighbors and he enjoyed attending games with his daughter Kelly and her husband, Dr. Steven Corliss. Jack was also a faithful watcher of Tony Petrarca, the meteorologist from Channel 12, and he treasured the video that Tony personally sent to him. In Jack’s later years, he forged strong friendships with his Friday night Pelly’s and Twin Willows crew. Jack taught us that the most important things in life were family, faith, hard work, friendship, and to always believe. A life well lived, he will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home of North Kingstown. His funeral will take place at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow in the Chapel of Our Lady of the Star, Christian Brothers Center, 635 Ocean Rd., Narragansett. Jack will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Gladys in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Ln., Warwick, RI 02886. Kindly visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.
