Richard T. Casey

Richard Thomas Casey, 85, of Wakefield, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Born in Providence on August 22, 1934, he was the son of late Joseph R. and Josephine Eileen (Cooney) Casey of North Kingstown, RI.
Richard was a graduate of North Kingstown High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a master aircraft mechanic in Korea. Richard worked as the National Sales Manager for Taylor Rental Corporation for over 20 years. Richard had also worked at Wigwam SAAB in North Providence as the Service Manager. Richard loved being in sales as a profession.
Richard grew up in Wickford, RI. After returning from Korea, he briefly settled in San Bernardino, California, where he met the love of his life, Maria-Elena Carranza. They were married on May 29, 1958. He and his wife raised their four sons in East Greenwich, RI before moving to South Kingstown. Richard loved boating and fishing on Narraganset Bay. In 1963, Richard won an award for catching an 81-pound white marlin off the coast of Block Island, which was the largest caught that season. “Herman” currently resides at the South County Museum in Narragansett, Rhode Island. He always had a fishing story to share with anyone that would listen. He also told stories about growing up in Wickford with Grandma & Grandpa Casey and his sister and brothers. His tales were countless and humorous.
Richard was the patriarch of the Casey clan here in Rhode Island. He was known as the silver fox. One could hear him whistling from all over the neighborhood. He loved to tinker around the house and yard. Richard loved watching NASCAR and especially loved all cars made by General Motors. He attended many Daytona 500 and Indy 500 races live in Daytona and Indianapolis. Richard was also a life-long Boston Red Sox Fan. He was so excited in 2004 when they won after the eighty-six-year drought.
Besides his wife, Maria-Elena, he is survived by his sons, Richard J. Casey and his wife Kelly, Joseph R. Casey and his wife Lisa Lynn, James A. Casey, and grandchildren – Kayla, Sean, Christopher, Kathryn, and Noah; seven great- grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Marchesseault. Richard also leaves many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael Casey, and his brothers Donald Casey, Paul Casey, Sr., and Joseph Casey.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to : Jonny Cake Center of Peace Dale, RI, www.jonnycakecenter.org. For guest book and condolences please visit averystortifuneralhome.com.
